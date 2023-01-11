< Back to All News

Gina Will Sworn In As Auditor Controller

Posted: Jan. 11, 2023 12:25 AM PST

Nevada County finally has a new Auditor-Controller. Gina Will was sworn in at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting. But it did not turn out to be a conventional ascension to the elected position for Gina Will. After finishing second in November, she successfully challenged Rob Tribble’s qualifications for the job late last year, with a judge agreeing the Tribble did not meet the requirements. Will’s predecessor, Marcia Salter, was the one who did the swearing in…

Salter had postponed her retirement, which had been scheduled to begin on January first. Will was relieved to finally put the unexpected turmoil behind her…

Last month, the Board had approved the process of a direct appointment of Will. Other options they had included opening the office up to applications and conducting interviews, using an Ad Hoc Committee. Ordering a special election was not legally allowed, under this scenario. The option couldn’t be official until the new Board took over this month.

