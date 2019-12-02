Giving Tuesday Follows Busy Shopping Weekend

Though its a season of buying and gift-giving for family and friends, local non-profits also benefit after a busy weekend of Christmas faires, bargain shopping on Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Grass Valley Downtown Association Executive Director, Marni Marshall says Giving Tuesday is a chance for people to contribute to one or more local non-profits.

Listen to Marni Marshall

Marshall says there is a list of several dozen non-profits and suggested donations on the Center for Non-Profit Leadership at CNLSierra.org.