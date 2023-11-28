Giving Tuesday Is Actually Everyday

Today is the global Giving Tuesday, and a number of local non-profit groups are benefitting. That includes Habitat for Humanity. Executive Director Lorraine Larson says it provides a significant boost to their daily need for monetary donations….

Larson says this year’s proceeds won’t really be going toward their current home project, which is mostly funded, but for future homes. And material donations are also always accepted…

If you’d like to help, go to the local Habitat for Humanity website. Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: to encourage people to do good. Since then, it’s grown into a year-round worldwide movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Supporters says whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those in need, every act of generosity counts.