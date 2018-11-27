Giving Tuesday Is Today

The Tuesday following Thanksgiving weekend has become Giving Tuesday in recent years, following Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s a global day that kicks off the charitable season. Among the non-profit organizations participating here is United Way of Nevada County. Executive Director Megan Timpany says Giving Tuesday spotlights the power of social media. She says you go to their Facebook page, where every donation today is matched by Facebook. Among a number of projects, Timpany says they’re trying to raise 50-thousand dollars for a Free Health Clinic at the Fairgrounds that’s already been scheduled for for the second weekend of January in 2020…

Timpany says United Way of Nevada County also wants to expand its Food Access Saturday program to weekday evenings…

Timpany says United Way also wants to provide more services for the growing number of homeless teenagers. Other activities getting underway for the holiday season include their collection drive for hats, gloves, and scarves and the annual Christmas meal, which is happening this year on Saturday, December eighth.