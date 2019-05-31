Glampers Bring Vintage Trailers to Fairgrounds

It looks like a flash from the past, as one vintage camping trailer after another rolls into the Nevada County Fairgrounds campground. Scott Leaman is a member of a group of over a hundred Glampers from all over the state that are using the Fairgrounds as a base for the weekend. The vintage trailers are from the early 1970’s and older…

Listen to Scott Leaman

If you want to see what the trailers look like in operation, the Glampers are opening their trailers to the public on Saturday from 10 to 2. The owners are proud of the condition of the maintained or restored campers, and go all out to impress anyone interested in hearing the stories.