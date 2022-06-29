< Back to All News

Glenbrook Basin Center Kiosk Restored

Posted: Jun. 29, 2022 12:14 AM PDT

Glenbrook Basin was, historically, once the center of recreation in Nevada County about a century ago. It was declared a historical landmark by the Board of Supervisors in 1993. The Landmarks Commission then erected an informational kiosk in the parking lot of what is now, of course, the Glenbrook Shopping Center. But commissioner Bruce Boyd says it’s been needing some refreshing…

The kiosk was taken down in March by Boyd, who led the way with the project. It’s now got a new coat of paint and Boyd found the same replacements for the faded photos….

Also included is a map of the Brunswick Basin area, and a few paragraphs about the history of the Basin that so many residents frequent. Boyd says shoppers can get a brief history lesson on what kind of recreation used to happen in the area in which they are working, shopping, and living.

