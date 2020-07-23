< Back to All News

Go Bag Evacuation Clothing

Posted: Jul. 23, 2020 3:04 PM PDT

As Nevada County advances to the heart of wildfire season, there’s renewed talk from government and fire officials of having your “Go Bag” ready in case you need to evacuate with little notice. Retired fire fighter, Christopher Reilly, spend 35 years battling blazes throughout California and says that an overlooked part of your go bag is having the right clothing for a wildfire evacuation.

Listen to Christopher Reilly

A wool blanket, or, better yet, an aluminized blanket provides protection in case you need to get out of your car. And Reilly adds to also have a helmet or hat with drawstring, and goggles because the elements can be severe during a firestorm.

Listen to Christopher Reilly

Reilly says be prepared for delays during an evacuation in most areas of Nevada County because most roadways cannot handle heavy loads of traffic. So having Personal Protection Equipment, or PPE, in your go bag can save your life.

