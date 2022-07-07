Goats Also Helping Thin Fire Fuels For Nevada County

If you wondered why a herd of goats was grazing behind the Rood Center recently, Nevada County’s Facilities Project Manager has an answer. Ron Nunnink says it’s part of a fire fuels reduction pilot program. They contracted with First Rain Farm…

click to listen to Ron Nunnink

Nunnink says the goats recently finished grazing on about two acres behind the Rood Center. And now they’re on ten acres at the Ranch House Solar Farm, off Highway 49 for about another week…

click to listen to Ron Nunnink

Nunnink says it’s also a more environmentally-friendly vegetation mitigation method, instead of having to use tools with gas fuels. He says if the program is effective it’s hoped the goats will be back earlier in the season next year, or in the spring, when the vegetation is greener and more edible.