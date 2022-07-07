< Back to All News

Goats Also Helping Thin Fire Fuels For Nevada County

Posted: Jul. 7, 2022 12:51 AM PDT

If you wondered why a herd of goats was grazing behind the Rood Center recently, Nevada County’s Facilities Project Manager has an answer. Ron Nunnink says it’s part of a fire fuels reduction pilot program. They contracted with First Rain Farm…

Nunnink says the goats recently finished grazing on about two acres behind the Rood Center. And now they’re on ten acres at the Ranch House Solar Farm, off Highway 49 for about another week…

Nunnink says it’s also a more environmentally-friendly vegetation mitigation method, instead of having to use tools with gas fuels. He says if the program is effective it’s hoped the goats will be back earlier in the season next year, or in the spring, when the vegetation is greener and more edible.

