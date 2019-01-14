Goats and Vegetation Management Go Forward

Members of the public weighed in as plans for impelementation of goats for prescriptive grazing move forward in Nevada City. The first area to be cleared is in Pioneer Park behind the baseball fields. One concern was about how the project was being funded.

The project is primarily being funded through a Go Fund Me campaign. Other concerns were about conainining the goats, protecting private property, and possibility of erosion damage.

Vice mayor Reinette Senum addressed the concerns expressed by the public. Council supported moving forward with the Pioneer Park portion of the project. Legacy Ranch will be handling the herd of goats that will be working Pioneer Park thsi winter.