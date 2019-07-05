Godspell Begins Month-Long Run In Grass Valley

A new theatrical production, also put on by a new Nevada County company, is beginning a month-long run at the Esterly Theatre in Grass Valley. But it’s a familiar and popular musical. David Lynn, the music director of the company, called, simply, The Theatre Company, says “Godspell” opened off-Broadway back in 1971. And he says it’s a real ensemble piece…

That’s Chris Harada, who’s the director. He says the Esterly Theatre seats no more than 100 people and is a great venue for a more intimate, or “immersion” presentation…

“Godspell” was the first major musical offered from Stephen Schwartz, a three-time Grammy winner and one-time Academy Award winner. It’s structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Mathew. It was also made into a film in the 1970’s, with one song, “Day by Day”, reaching number-13 on the charts in 1972. The Esterly Theatre production, at 336 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley, is running every weekend in July. Check the Theatre Company’s web site for show times and ticket prices.