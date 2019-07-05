< Back to All News

Godspell Begins Month-Long Run In Grass Valley

Posted: Jul. 5, 2019 2:23 PM PDT

A new theatrical production, also put on by a new Nevada County company, is beginning a month-long run at the Esterly Theatre in Grass Valley. But it’s a familiar and popular musical. David Lynn, the music director of the company, called, simply, The Theatre Company, says “Godspell” opened off-Broadway back in 1971. And he says it’s a real ensemble piece…

click to listen to David Lynn

That’s Chris Harada, who’s the director. He says the Esterly Theatre seats no more than 100 people and is a great venue for a more intimate, or “immersion” presentation…

click to listen to Chris Harada

“Godspell” was the first major musical offered from Stephen Schwartz, a three-time Grammy winner and one-time Academy Award winner. It’s structured as a series of parables, primarily based on the Gospel of Mathew. It was also made into a film in the 1970’s, with one song, “Day by Day”, reaching number-13 on the charts in 1972. The Esterly Theatre production, at 336 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley, is running every weekend in July. Check the Theatre Company’s web site for show times and ticket prices.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha