The 32nd Annual Gold Country Duck Race is (also) on Sunday, in conjunction with Constitution Day festivities in Nevada City. That’ll be at the Century 21 Cornerstone Realty parking lot on the creek, just at the bottom of Boulder Street, starting at 1pm, preceded by food and beverages, kids’ games, and facepainting at noon. It’s a presentation of the 49er Breakfast Rotary Club, with proceeds going directly into local community projects.