Gold Country Kennel Club Dog Show This Weekend

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

The Nevada County Fairgrounds is going to the dogs this weekend. It’s the annual Gold Country Kennel Club Dog Show Saturday and Sunday. IClub President Chuck Teasley says it’s one of the bigger shows on the dog circuit, with about eleven-hundred dogs representing all 180 breeds…

Listen to Chuck Teasley 1

Besides the big show, there are other dog-oriented events like the barn hunt, where dogs are timed as they track the scent of an object through various obstacles. There are also rally and obedience trials, other dog things to do, and dog things to buy…

Listen to Chuck Teasley 2

Grass Valley’s Police Dog Kano will also have a demonstration. The show is Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but there is a charge for parking.

–gf

