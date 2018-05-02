Gold Country Senior Services Fencing Stolen

An organization committed to making life better for senior citizens in Nevada County was the victim of theft over the weekend. Executive Director for the Gold Country Senior Services, Sandy Jacobson, says thieves hit the temporary facility for firewood storage on La Barr Meadows Road. She got the call from a volunteer.

Listen to Sandy Jacobson

Though some split firewood was missing , 28 fence panels and support stands were taken. The fencing had been purchased by the organization so the loss is doubly painful.

Listen to Sandy Jacobson

Ironically, Jacobson says the split firewood is easy to replace, but the fencing is an actual financial loss. Jacobson says if anyone saw any suspicious vehicles or activities near the facility Sunday or Monday to contact the sheriff’s office or Gold Country Senior Services.