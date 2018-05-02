< Back to All News

Gold Country Senior Services Fencing Stolen

Posted: May. 2, 2018 5:42 AM PDT

An organization committed to making life better for senior citizens in Nevada County was the victim of theft over the weekend. Executive Director for the Gold Country Senior Services, Sandy Jacobson, says thieves hit the temporary facility for firewood storage on La Barr Meadows Road. She got the call from a volunteer.

Listen to Sandy Jacobson

Though some split firewood was missing , 28 fence panels and support stands were taken. The fencing had been purchased by the organization so the loss is doubly painful.

Listen to Sandy Jacobson

Ironically, Jacobson says the split firewood is easy to replace, but the fencing is an actual financial loss. Jacobson says if anyone saw any suspicious vehicles or activities near the facility Sunday or Monday to contact the sheriff’s office or Gold Country Senior Services.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha