Gold Country Seniors Firewood Trailer Stolen

For the last five years, the arrival of Gold Country Senior Services’ dump trailer has been a welcome sight. The extra firewood it delivered to low-income, often frail, older adults was a lifeline, providing extra warmth during the cold winter months. But now one of two trailers they have has been stolen from a storage yard. And Executive Director Janeth Marroletti says without its return efforts will be seriously impeded…

Marroletti says the program has currently been serving around 160 seniors. And there was a major spike in demand after the December snowstorm. She says a fundraising campaign would be needed for the ten-thousand dollar replacement cost…

The dump trailer has a ten-foot-long bed, with Gold Country decals on it. Just a little over two years ago, another break-in at the storage yard resulted in a shipping container being taken. It contained splitters, wheelbarrows, chainsaws, and other tools. But it was found the following day, in Southern California, and returned.