Gold Country Stage Getting Electric Buses

Posted: Feb. 25, 2021 12:17 AM PST

Gold Country Stage has taken the first step toward someday having its entire 11-bus fleet be zero emissions. Nevada County Supervisors have approved the execution of a two-point-four million dollar EPA grant for the purchase of two electric buses and associated charging construction costs. Transit Services Manager, Robin Van Valkenburgh, told the Board they’ll replace diesel emission buses…

Van Valkenburgh says the dual boarding capability and low-floor design of these buses will also get wheelchair-bound riders in place more quickly and mean faster service overall…

Van Valkenburgh says it’s hoped the two electric buses will be on the road within the next two years. He says this gives Gold Country Stage an early start on meeting the EPA mandate that, starting in 2026, all new bus purchases must be zero emissions.

