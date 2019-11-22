< Back to All News

Gold Mine Use Permit Application Submitted

Posted: Nov. 22, 2019 12:23 AM PST

After exploratory drilling, that began a couple of years ago, a use permit application has been submitted to Nevada County to allow the re-opening of the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine. Braden Chadwick, a Roseville attorney for the Vancouver-based company, Rise Gold Corp, says the drilling produced what are considered high-grade gold intercepts, both near the existing mine workings and to depths significantly below historic mining areas…

A separate company had unsuccessfully tried to re-open the mine, starting in 2005. It was shut down by the federal government in 1942, under a War Production Board order. Chadwick says it’s also an underground mine…

Chadwick says a water treatment plant and pond would ensure that groundwater pumped from the mine would not pollute local waterways. Chadwick says at full production around 300 employees would need to be hired, making it one of the latest employers in the county. Public input is expected to begin sometime next year, with no estimate on how long the permitting process would take.

