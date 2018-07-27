< Back to All News

Gold Mountain Invitational This Weekend

Posted: Jul. 27, 2018 8:01 AM PDT

For the third straight year, a Grass Valley karate school is holding a children’s tournament Saturday that also raises money for a local child advocates group. The Gold Mountain Invitational Youth Karate Tournament is happening at Nevada Union High School. Dave Garcia owns Kenpo Family Karate, with his wife. He’s also Nevada County’s Solid Waste Program Manager. He says the event benefits “CASA”, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. The group provides legal support for abused and neglected kids…

click to listen to Dave Garcia

Garcia describes kenpo as a “medium” martial art…

click to listen to Dave Garcia

Garcia says the first two tournaments raised nearly four-thousand dollars, to help provide a more stable funding base for CASA, a non-profit. And he says Kenpo Family Karate has already raised another two-thousand dollars this year, through donations from local businesses and student families. The tournament is open to youths 16 and under. Registration starts at 9am tomorrow, with the event starting at 10am. For more information, you can go to “kenpo family karate dot-com”.

