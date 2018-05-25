Gold Panning Season Begins

Memorial Day weekend also means the start of gold panning season. That’s at Bridgeport in South Yuba River State Park every Saturday and Sunday and holiday, through Labor Day. State Parks interpreter, Jenna Randar, says you can learn from docents on how the old 49ers used simple pans to find hidden treasure in the shallows of the river…

Randar says docents also provide an educational experience…

Docents offer gold panning demonstrations from noon to 2pm. Sessions for private groups and school talks can also be arranged at other times, by reservation. A donation is suggested.