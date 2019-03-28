Golden Era to Become Nevada City Landmark

Nevada City is about to get a new historical landmark. The Golden Era Lounge is getting the honor, with a plaque to be unveiled Friday afternoon at 309 Broad Street. Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission Chair Bernie Zimmerman says the building has quite a unique place in architectural history…

Listen to Bernie Zimmerman 1

The Golden Era is currently owned by the Giardina family, and Steve and Cindy, along with Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall will make a presentation and unveil the plaque. Zimmerman says the landmark status adds to the Nevada City Historical District’s already colorful flavor…

Listen to Bernie Zimmerman 2

The ceremony will begin around 4pm. Light refreshments will be served.

–gf