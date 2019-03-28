Golden Era to Become Nevada City Landmark

Nevada City is about to get a new historical landmark. The Golden Era Lounge is getting the honor, with a plaque to be unveiled Friday afternoon at 309 Broad Street. Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission Chair Bernie Zimmerman says the building has quite a unique place in architectural history…
The Golden Era is currently owned by the Giardina family, and Steve and Cindy, along with Nevada County Supervisor Heidi Hall will make a presentation and unveil the plaque. Zimmerman says the landmark status adds to the Nevada City Historical District’s already colorful flavor…
The ceremony will begin around 4pm. Light refreshments will be served.
–gf
