Goldpanning Season At Bridgeport

While the Bridgeport Covered Bridge rennnovation project may cause some disruptions, gold panning season will continue at South Yuba River State Park every weekend through Labor Day…

Senior Park Aide, Elliot Bringman, says the technique is simple, patience is key, and a consistent technique yields the best results. That was especially the case for miners in the 1800’s….

The program is offered from noon to 2pm Saturdays and Sundays at South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport. But you’re asked to call ahead, to make sure there are no cancellations, due to the construction work. A donation is requested for using a park gold pan.