< Back to All News

Goldpanning Season At Bridgeport

Posted: Jun. 13, 2019 12:26 AM PDT

While the Bridgeport Covered Bridge rennnovation project may cause some disruptions, gold panning season will continue at South Yuba River State Park every weekend through Labor Day…

click to listen to Elliot Bringman

Senior Park Aide, Elliot Bringman, says the technique is simple, patience is key, and a consistent technique yields the best results. That was especially the case for miners in the 1800’s….

click to listen to Elliot Bringman

The program is offered from noon to 2pm Saturdays and Sundays at South Yuba River State Park at Bridgeport. But you’re asked to call ahead, to make sure there are no cancellations, due to the construction work. A donation is requested for using a park gold pan.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha