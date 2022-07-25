Golf Tournament Supports Injured Veterans Wednesday

Another example of committed Nevada County organizations and the generosity of Nevada County businesses and residents in support of military veterans; in this case specifically supporting injured veterans. On Wednesday the Lake Wildwood Golf Course and Clubhouse are hosting the annual Injured Veterans Golf tournament. On a recent KNCO news segment Welcome Home Veterans founder Doug Becker says the tournament provides and opportunity to raise funds and also social interaction for injured veterans.

Becker says about a third of Welcome Home Vets revenue is generated by donations go primarily to offset therapy expends. He says the tournament raises about half of the remaining expenses. Players are primarily Lake Wildwood members, but the tournament is open to all players- many coming from the bay area.

Pat Patterson from Lake Wildwood has been involved with the tournament for 8 years. It was cancelled once during the pandemic.

Entry fees help offset tournament costs and also go towards providing services; however, the greater portion comes from business sponsorships. Patterson says the primary sponsors are two local businesses.

Dion Rief, owner of Sierra E-bikes in Penn Valley, is also a consistent sponsor providing an E-bike worth several thousand dollars for the raffle.

Patterson and Becker are proud of the assistance the tournament has provided local veterans with injuries. It’s a win-win for the community and the soldiers.

Another injured vet has become somewhat of a gentleman farmer and was provided a tractor through tournament proceeds.

Becker says that Welcome Home Vets is able to provide over 1000 therapy sessions with the help of the tournament’s contributions. He says Welcome Home Vets has new tagline for its mission.

The phone number for sponsorship 530-263-3643 is posted with is story on KNCO.com

Entry information is available online at InjuredVeteransGolfTournament.com