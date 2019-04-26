< Back to All News

Golf Tournament to Help Baby’s Medical Bills

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 8:08 AM PDT

There’s a rather unique fundraising golf tournament this weekend. It’s to help pay medical bills for a little girl. Rick Metz’s granddaughter Ella is a litle over a year old…

But there were complications, and little Ella required four more surgeries, but is home now. Metz says they have organized a golf tournament tomorrow to raise money for medical expenses, and unlike most tournaments, they are taking last-minute sign-ups…

There are sponsors and prizes for best score, longest drive, and closest to the pin, and a golf cart for a hole-in-one. There’s also a cornhole tournament. It’s tomorrow at 10am at Alta Sierra Country Club.

