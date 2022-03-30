Good Early Response to Broadband Survey

It’s only been open for a week, but the county is getting a lot of feedback and particpation with the Need for Speed Broadband Survey. Tuesday morning, County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe said 3000 participants had already completed the survey, which was the county’s original goal. She says the data will be even better after the survey closes in a few weeks.

Wolfe says the survey and corresponding internet connection test only takes a few minutes to complete and the data is invaluable to help increase highspeed internet access to most of the county.

Wolfe says the initial survey response rate is impressive and there is still time to contribute input.

A link to the survey and phone number, 530-562-4992, are included with this story on KNCO.com