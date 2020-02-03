Good Fortune for Owner of Lost Wallet

Is it coincidence or truly good luck? The owner of a lost wallet reunited with their possessions after a good samaritan took the found item to the Grass Valley Police Deparment. Sergant Brian Blakemore says the wallet contained a lot of valuable personal information.

Along with the personal information there was a piece of good luck.

Blakemore says the wallet was assigned to a Community Service Officer who then used the information to track down the owner who was then able to come in and retrieve it.

He says there was an interesting discovery made by police while processing the wallet.

Blakemore says incidents like this are more common that you think in our area.

Now that the owner has been reunited with her wallet…. perhaps she should play the lucky numbers on the back of her fortune.