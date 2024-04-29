Good Time Of Year To Adopt A Road

It’s a way to give back to your community and also keep it clean and beautiful. As the weather dries out, Nevada County’s year-round Adopt-A-Road program tends to also become more attractive. for volunteers. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says signups are taken year-round. You must be at least 18 years old and you’re responsible for monitoring one to two miles…

Wolfe says volunteers commit to at least one year and coordinate cleanups at least four times a year. The county provides bags and pickup services that many times. But there are no limits and some groups, like the Lake Wildwood Association, go out weekly. About 50 roads have been adopted and an additional 26 are now available. The county maintains approximately 560 miles of the nearly 13-hundred miles that weave through the county. The remaining 740 miles are within city limits, federal lands, or CalTrans highways. But Wolfe says there are no dedicated county funding sources for litter removal, so the program has provided a vital services over the decades…

Wolfe also notes that a significant number or roads are not considered adoptable, due to safety concerns and remoteness. A signup link can be found on the county’s website.