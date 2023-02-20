< Back to All News

Good Time To Visit And Apply At State Parks

Posted: Feb. 20, 2023 12:16 AM PST

This is normally a slow time of year for California’s state parks, including in Nevada County. But the Chief Ranger of the Sierra District, Dan Youngren, says that also makes it a more attractive time to visit. Youngren is responsible for the third-largest district in the state. But he admits he does have some outdoor recreation areas he prefers over others. And that includes near the South Yuba River…

And parking availability is normally not a problem this time of year either. Speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town” recently, Youngren also mentioned that if you’ve ever been interested in working for the state parks…

Job classifications also include Lifeguards, Clerks, Archaeological, Environmental Services, and Interpretive Aides. And the Sierra Gold Sector is also hosting its Volunteer Program Open House on Saturday at the county’s three state parks. That’s from 10am to 3pm at Empire Mine, South Yuba River at Bridgeport, and Malakoff Diggins. Docents will be staffing tables to talk with visitors about the activities they do. Multi-day volunteer training will begin March third.

