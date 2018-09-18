< Back to All News

Good Timing Contains Fire Damage In Grass Valley

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 5:59 PM PDT

A fire at a multi-family structure in Grass Valley Monday afternoon was contained quickly. And Fire Chief Mark Buttron credits some good luck or the blaze could easily have been a lot worse. He says one of his department’s units just happened to be coming down Mill Street at the time…

Buttron says the quick response also allowed the safe evacuation of the residents. He says it’s an old Victorian structure, that was believed to have been built in 1891. And those structures don’t have fire breaks…

Buttron says the preliminary cause is discarded burning cigarettes in a container.

