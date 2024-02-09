< Back to All News

Good Timing For Latest Nevada City Cleanup Day

Posted: Feb. 9, 2024 12:02 AM PST

The weather will be good for Nevada City’s latest Cleanup Event on Saturday at the Rood Center. It’s in partnership with Waste Management. And the timing is also good, in light of all the vegetation waste from last weekend’s wind storm. The city’s Community Risk Reduction Officer is Evan McLenithan. He says getting rid of all those tree limbs, grasses, leaves, and pine needles will help reduce the wildfire danger…

The event will be staffed by Waste Management personnel and volunteers, and also including the City Council and members of the Fire Safe Advisory Committee. And McLenithan says other waste is, of course, also accepted. That includes mattresses and E-waste…

That’s Saturday from 9am to 2pm at the Rood Center. It’s for local residents only and they should be prepared to possibly have to present proof of that. And the City of Nevada City also encourages residents to attend this event in the morning and to then head over to the Mardi Gras Parade and Street Fair in the afternoon. They also encourage you to sign up for E-Alerts on the city website about future Cleanup days.

