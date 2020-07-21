Good Vibe in Grass Valley

There is a new vibe in downtown Grass Valley with the creation of a plaza area on Mill Street between Bank Street and West Main Street. An effort to help support the Downtown area businesses in response to Governor Gavin Newsome’s closure of indoor dining last week, evolved into something special.

Grass Valley Downtown Association executive director, Marni Marshall, said it’s something that has been talked about for a while, but they did not have much time for a traditional rollout.

The public has embraced the idea, showing up to pack the outside venues to enjoy a meal and staying well into the evening, enjoying the ambiance usually reserved for special events.

Grass Valley community development director, Tom Last, said the bottom line is getting local residents back shopping in the downtown area.

Last added that the Grass Downtown Downtown Association facebook page had 40 thousand views with over 10 thousand comments over the weekend. Marshall says they will continue to modify the shopping areas for both restaurants and merchandise businesses to thrive.