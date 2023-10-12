Good Weather Expands Prescribed Burning

Motorists using Highway 20 between Nevada City and I-80 are still being slowed down by the Omega Curves Project. But they, and surrounding areas, may also be noticing smoke. Tahoe National Forest Public Affairs Officer, Lauren Faulkenberry, says thanks to unexpectedly favorable conditions for this time of year, with the recent rain and cool temperatures, they’ve added another 90 acres for prescribed burning, which began on Wednesday. It’s on Burlington Ridge, a mile south of White Cloud…

Faulkenberry says it’s become an increasingly and effective prevention option for them…

Smoke from prescribed fires may also continue for several days after today’s scheduled end to the operation, depending on the size and environmental conditions. It may also settle into valleys in the evening and lift in the morning. Crews also test burns before igniting a larger area, to verify how effectively fuels are consumed and how smoke may travel.