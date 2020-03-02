GOP Candidate Offers Money to House Homeless

Would you let a homeless person live with you if you got ten-thousand dollars a year from the federal government? That’s what one presidential candidate is campaigning on, and it’s someone you’ve probably never heard of. Matt Matern is running as a Republican–on the same ballot with Donald Trump and five others in California. The 55 year-old Los Angeles attorney says there are Republicans who are anti-Trump—not just because of the way the President conducts himself, but on other issues such as climate change…

Matern also says Trump has done nothing to address the homeless crisis, but he has a plan…

Matern also wants to lower income taxes by making the first 50-thousand dollars earned by individuals, and the first hundred-thousand dollars earned my married couples tax free. With Kamala Harris dropping out of the Democratic race three months ago, and Steyer bowing out on Saturday, Matern is the only Californian still running in either major party.

