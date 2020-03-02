< Back to All News

GOP Candidate Offers Money to House Homeless

Posted: Mar. 2, 2020 12:02 PM PST

Would you let a homeless person live with you if you got ten-thousand dollars a year from the federal government? That’s what one presidential candidate is campaigning on, and it’s someone you’ve probably never heard of. Matt Matern is running as a Republican–on the same ballot with Donald Trump and five others in California. The 55 year-old Los Angeles attorney says there are Republicans who are anti-Trump—not just because of the way the President conducts himself, but on other issues such as climate change…

Listen to Matt Matern 1

Matern also says Trump has done nothing to address the homeless crisis, but he has a plan…

Listen to Matt Matern 2

Matern also wants to lower income taxes by making the first 50-thousand dollars earned by individuals, and the first hundred-thousand dollars earned my married couples tax free. With Kamala Harris dropping out of the Democratic race three months ago, and Steyer bowing out on Saturday, Matern is the only Californian still running in either major party.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha