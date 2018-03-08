< Back to All News

Governor Candidate Cox in Nevada County Tonight

Posted: Mar. 8, 2018 7:07 AM PST

He was in Alta Sierra a couple of weeks ago. Now, Republican candidate for Governor John Cox is back in Nevada County tonight. He’ll be at a Nevada County Republican Party ‘meet the candidate’ event this evening. Cox, one of two Republican candidates in the race, says, if elected, he will approach the state budget from a businessman’s point of view…

Cox also says when it comes to mass shootings, which unfortunately have become abundant in this country, the media should play a larger role…

Cox went on to say that shooter should have been arrested long before he went on a rampage that killed 17 people. The candidate forum is at 5:30pm at the Nevada County Association of Realtors, 336 Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley. A five dollar donation is requested.

