GOP Senate Candidates to Make Brief Local Visit

Posted: Feb. 13, 2019 8:08 AM PST

The four Republican candidates for state senate in next month’s special election will all be in Nevada County tonight, although very briefly. They will give short speeches to the Nevada County Republican party. Party chair Bob Hren says each will give about a five-minute talk to local party members…

Listen to Bob Hren 1

Brian Dahle, Theodore Djubia, Rex Hime, and Kevin Kiley will only have a brief time to speak because they will also be appearing in Sacramento and Placer counties tonight, doing the same thing. Hren says this is not a ‘meet the candidates’ forum…

Listen to Bob Hren 2

Hren says it’s tough to figure out which candidate to endorse after only a five-minute speech, and its likely the party will make no endorsement. There are also two Democrats in the race for the Senate seat vacated after Ted Gaines’ election to the Board of Equalization.

