Governor, City Reps Statewide Visit Grass Valley

It may be one of the most important events Grass Valley has hosted in a long time. The two-day League of California Cities conference gets underway today, where representatives from all over the state will gather, and even the governor will make an appearance. Grass Valley City Councilmember Jan Arbuckle is president of the league this year…

The weather has not reportedly caused any cancellations. Arbuckle says the Board of Directors includes about 55 members plus staff that will be staying in 70 rooms at the Gold Miners Inn. They’ll also be using the meeting rooms there, and there’s also a board dinner at Kane’s restaurant. Arbuckle says not only will that add to Nevada County’s economy, but she’s says hopefully, the people will learn about some of the challenges rural cities face…

The League of California Cities advocates for cities staewide when it comes to political issues, and Arbuckle is one of the few presidents who has come from a small rural city. Governor Newsom will be here tomorrow, and will make comments and likely answer questions during the morning session.

