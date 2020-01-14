< Back to All News

Governor Newsom Makes Stop in Grass Valley

Posted: Jan. 13, 2020 5:05 PM PST

Governor Newsom is using Nevada County to promote a new statewide homeless initiative. The governor spent a few hours in Grass Valley this (Monday) morning, touring a couple of facilities–the Spirit Peer Empowerment Center, where many of the participants are staying at the Hospitality House shelter,

The Governor gets music lessons from a support group at Spirit Peer Empowerment Center

or living out of their cars. Then, after meeting with some of the participants, he then went to Utah’s Place and got a tour of that facility. The main reason for the visit was to announce 650 million dollars in emergency grants, including deploying about a hundred trailors statewide…

Listen to Gavin Newsom 1

Exactly who will get the trailors and tents is to be announced later this week, after Newsom meets with his homeless task force. He’s also asking the legislature to approve 750-million dollars of his budget to fast-track other homeless services, equating it to how funds are distributed after a natural disaster. As to why Newsom chose Nevada County for his announcement, he says it’s because of the sense of community here, and that leaders have not made homelessness a political issue…

Listen to Gavin Newsom 2

This is Newsom’s second visit to Nevada County as governor. He attended the League of Cities annual meeting, which was held in Grass Valley last February.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha