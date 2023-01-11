Governor Newsom Releases Budget Proposal

With the state’s first major multi-billion dollar budget deficit in several years, Governor Newsom has proposed a combination of cuts, delayed spending, and shifts in funding sources as part of his 297-billion dollar proposal. Newsom is projecting a 22 and a half billion dollar shortfall for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which begins July first. Nevada County’s State Senator, Brian Dahle, is a member of the Budget Committee. He says lawmakers will need to be more prudent with taxpayer dollars…

Newsom is deferring 550-million dollars in Kindergarten and Pre-K facility improvements and to borrow money from special funds to cover costs in other areas. But he would also like to expand Medi-Cal to undocumented adults, ages 26 to 49. Dahle is dubious…

Dahle says California continues to face an alarming homelessness issue and unsustainable affordability for residents. He says the Legislature has been notorious for excessive spending, without proper planning, oversight, and transparency.