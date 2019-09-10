Governor Newsom Signs Dahle Solar Mandate Bill

A bill sponsored by Nevada County’s state senator which will temporarily exempt certain residential buildings from California’ rooftop solar requirement has been been signed into law by Governor Newsom. The exemption, pushed by Brian Dahle, applies to homeowners who rebuild in areas damaged by a disaster, such as a wildfire, and that were declared to be in a state of emergency. It expires in 2023. Dahle says the mandate can add up to 15-thousand dollars to the price of a home. But, in his signing statement, Newsom says homes built with solar are more resilient to power outages, have increased value, save the homeowner more than 15-thousand dollars in energy costs over 30 years, and combat climate change.