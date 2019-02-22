Governor Newsom Stops By Grass Valley Conference

Governor Newsom stopped by Grass Valley for about an hour on Friday, as the last matter of business for the California League of Cities two-day conference that was being held here this year. Newsom made some private remarks to the Board of Directors inside the conference room at the Gold Miners Inn before answering questions. Afterward, he talked to the local media. He says the most popular topic with the League was taking more serious action regarding reducing homelessness and increasing affordable housing…

47 California cities, not including Grass Valley, are under scrutiny by the Newsom administration for not complying with a state law that requires them to plan for affordable housing construction. And with the wildfire danger becoming more constant, Newsom wants to address the growing concerns of people having adequate protections for their properties…

Newsom says he’s been to Grass Valley at least 50 times over the years. He grew up in the Dutch Flat area…

The former San Francisco mayor also said an emergency planning summit has been scheduled for sometime in May on how to close communication gaps regarding emergency notifications, including how to improve cell phone infrastructure.