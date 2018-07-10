Governor Brown Reverses Parole Of Nevada Co Killer

Governor Brown has reversed the granting of parole for a Nevada County man convicted in the brutal murders of two teen girls. Sam Strange, 20 years old at the time, was convicted of the 1994 killings of Crissy Campbell and Dawn Donaldson in 1996. The Board of Parole Hearings had found Strange suitable for parole, in February. Strange has continued to blame the murders on two friends and that he only helped in disposing of the bodies. But he says he did not report the crimes, out of loyalty. In his statement, Brown says he finds the explanations, quote, “implausible and troubling”. He says, on one hand, Strange claims it was loyalty to his friends that prompted his behavior, but also claims it was out of fear of retaliation. Brown says Strange has never reported making any efforts to stop or dissuade his friends. State law requires another hearing within 18 months, when parole suitability is reversed. That hearing is scheduled for August of next year.This was Strange’s third attempt at getting parole.