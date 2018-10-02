Governor Signs Another Gaines Bill

Governor Brown has signed another bill authored by Nevada County’s state senator. Ted Gaines says the legislation creates a greater opportunity for middle-income people to find less expensive long-term care insurance. He says it’s a mistake to push a one-size-fits-all approach, when finances, level of care, and personal choices are so different for residents…

Gaines says his bill opens new levels of treatment and support for plans that are covered by the entity known as “California’s Partnership for Long-Term Care”. He says that includes an offset for asset protection…

Gaines says California is seeing a flood of aging and retiring citizens, and the need for long-term care is going to explode.