Governor Signs Bill Authored By Senator Gaines

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 12:06 PM PDT

One of the numerous bills Governor Brown has signed into law is authored by Nevada County’s state senator. Ted Gaines says the measure, which we told you about a couple of months ago, will streamline and modernize the process for expediting property tax refunds. He says taxpayers will no longer have to fill out and mail back what he calls an archaic and outdated claim form to an auditor-controller’s office, before getting the refund…

click to listen to Ted Gaines

Gaines says a county can now simply pay the taxpayer directly, when an overpayment or refund is discovered…

click to listen to Ted Gaines

Gaines is running for a seat on the Board of Equalization in November. If victorious, he would have to vacate his state senate seat before his term expires in 2020.

