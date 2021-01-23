< Back to All News

Grad Requirements To Be Lowered Here

Posted: Jan. 22, 2021 5:23 PM PST

With distance learning now nearly a year-old, officials at the Nevada Joint Union High School District say an unprecedented number of seniors are at risk of not graduating. So District Superintendent Brett McFadden says they’re getting ready to reduce course credit requirements for as many as 100 to 200 students out of 632 seniors. He says these students are mostly lower-income and are having trouble concentrating in difficult home environments…

The district requirement is normally 220 credits, well-above the state minimum of 130. But after what McFadden described as “very vigorous discussion” at a recent District Board meeting, the proposal to go down to the minimum has been dropped. It’s now at 180…

The Board is expected to make a decision at another special meeting on Wednesday. McFadden also says the waiver of current requirements will be be applied on a case-by-case basis and seniors will still need to pass the core subjects of English, Math, History, and Science. Seniors who have applied to and are planning to attend college should not apply for the waiver.

