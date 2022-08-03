< Back to All News

Grand Jury Also Critical Of Public Works Dept

Posted: Aug. 2, 2022 5:33 PM PDT

Continuing our look at some of the findings from this year’s Nevada County Grand Jury report, they also outlined a number of concerns with the Public Works Department. They found insufficient inspection records, aging equipment in need of costly repairs, and training to be, quote, “on the job”. They recommended that the department develop robust processes for capturing all related costs associated with road repairs and equipment. The county’s Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson has declined to respond to the findings at this time…

click to listen to Trisha Tillotson

The Grand Jury says it initially received a complaint to investigate a claim of substandard roadwork by Public Works and the person who filed it wasn’t satisfied with the county’s response…

click to listen to Trisha Tillotson

The Grand Jury found that county responses to customer complaints resulted in unsatisfactory resolution to complaints. It also found that the county has no policy, procedure, or protocol for notifying residents of dates for road repairs and that repairs in substandard conditions, or below 70 degrees, resulted in substandard repairs.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha