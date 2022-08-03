Grand Jury Also Critical Of Public Works Dept

Continuing our look at some of the findings from this year’s Nevada County Grand Jury report, they also outlined a number of concerns with the Public Works Department. They found insufficient inspection records, aging equipment in need of costly repairs, and training to be, quote, “on the job”. They recommended that the department develop robust processes for capturing all related costs associated with road repairs and equipment. The county’s Community Development Agency Director Trisha Tillotson has declined to respond to the findings at this time…

The Grand Jury says it initially received a complaint to investigate a claim of substandard roadwork by Public Works and the person who filed it wasn’t satisfied with the county’s response…

The Grand Jury found that county responses to customer complaints resulted in unsatisfactory resolution to complaints. It also found that the county has no policy, procedure, or protocol for notifying residents of dates for road repairs and that repairs in substandard conditions, or below 70 degrees, resulted in substandard repairs.