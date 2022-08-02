Grand Jury Blasts NID

Since the report is titled “Troubled Waters”, it’s not surprising that the Nevada County Grand Jury’s report on the Nevada Irrigation District is full of concerns. In response to two complaints, the report says they learned of discord, mistrust, and acrimony among the NID Board of Directors, as well as between the Board and management and staff. But Board Director Chris Bierwagen, who is also running for re-election in November, says progress has been made since two new directors were elected to the Board in late 2020, along with the hiring of a new general manager…

Bierwagen declined comment on Grand Jury allegations that the Board had a pattern of violations of the open meeting law, also known as the Brown Act until they hear advice from their attorney. Bierwagen also takes issue with allegations that the Board has historically kept ag customer water rates too low, resulting in a lack of funding for infrastructure maintenance…

The Grand Jury also says that the NID Board adopted a redistricting map with a population deviation greater than some of the other new maps they were considering. That also resulted in Division Four director Laura Peters being mapped out and not able to run for a new term in November.