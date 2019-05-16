< Back to All News

Grand Jury Cites Correctional Officers Shortage

Posted: May. 15, 2019 6:17 PM PDT

Local jail facilities continue to earn praise from periodic inspections conducted by the Nevada County Grand Jury. But there are concerns in the latest report. Grand Jury Foreman Gordon Mangel says recruiting processes need to be improved to address chronic correctional officer shortages. But he admits it’s hard to find enough qualified applicants…

But Mangel says working conditions for jail officers are pretty good here. The Grand Jury also recommends completing a comprehensive review of the Inmate Welfare Fund. Revenue sources are a store that sells such things as confectionary and tobacco products, postage and writing materials, and toilet articles. Mangel says the fund builds up quickly and the Sheriff’s Department has a conservative approach to its use. The report urges better auditing, management, and oversight….

Other recommendations include improving security at the Juvenile Hall and the holding facility at the Superior Court. And the Board of Supervisors are also being urged to make a decision on the future use of the Juvenile Hall. The Grand Jury recommended closing it, a few years ago, because of too few inmates and a resulting lack of cost-effectiveness.

