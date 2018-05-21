Grand Jury Concerns For Detention Facilities

It’s mostly positive comments for detention facilities from the latest Nevada County Grand Jury report. But there are a few concerns. Grand Jury Foreperson Tom Achter says Juvenile Hall is still too cost prohibitive. Two years ago, a report recommended closing it for that function and that it was costing around two-million dollars a year to operate. Achter says while the programs offered are exemplary, the Board of Supervisors must investigate alternative uses for the facility…

With the daily average number of detainees down to five, Achter says efforts to divert older detainees, ages 18 to 21, have had minimal results. Meanwhile, the Grand Jury is also concerned about the air quality at the Holding Facility at the courthouse. Acther says the multitude of unhealthy agents that could be present in the ill-ventillated basement of an old building requires at a minimum that testing be done…

Achter says there have been other complaints, but declined to identify the source, nor whether there have been illnesses. The report also says the Sheriff’s Department is not following regulations in how it administers the Inmate Welfare Fund at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility, including collections, accounting, and oversight. But it says no misuses of the fund are apparent. The fund, which was about 400-thousand dollars last year, pays for inmate services