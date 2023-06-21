Grand Jury Critical Of NJUHSD Trustees Comments

This year’s Nevada County Grand Jury issued four reports. And one is critical of comments made late last year by three members of the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees in favor of candidates running for the Board. It was prompted by a citizen complaint. Grand Jury Foreman Joe D’Andrea says the campaigning occurred during Board member reports at an October meeting, which was about a month before the November elections…

D’Andrea says the Grand Jury found no evidence that training specific to political campaigning has been included in the past…

The report says despite several cautions to refrain from campaigning, the comments continued until all three trustees had completed them. The district’s legal counsel wasn’t present, but their presence is rarely necessary, according to the report. The Grand Jury says non-compliance with the Education Code could lead to undermining the integrity and transparency of this institution. All three trustees are no longer on the Board.