Grand Jury Examines School Safety

Nevada County schools could be safer and more secure. That’s according to the Nevada County Grand Jury in a report that has just been released. The 19-member panel visited 16 of the 42 schools in the county to see if safety programs were in place. Foreperson Tom Achter says the jury found one consistent issue–there should be some form of a Resource Officer at every school…

Listen to Tom Achter 1

The jury also found that there is no formal set of guidelines for what parents, students, or teachers should do in case of a school lockdown or other emergency. Achter also says for students of high school age, they need to be more involved…

Listen to Tom Achter 2

The jury also found that not all classrooms had locks or window coverings to prevent observation from the outside-in the event of an active shooter situation, and camera systems either weren’t present or were inconsistent. When questioned about possibly arming teachers, a consensus of those interviewed were against the idea, regarding it as unsuitable.

–gf