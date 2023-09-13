Grand Jury Is Lacking Membership

Nevada County’s Grand Jury for the 2023-2024 fiscal year was seated on July first with only partial membership. And they’re still having an unusual shortage. New Foreperson, Deborah Heller, says they currently only have ten members and need at least 12. 19 is the ideal maximum, but Heller says it’s seldom reached…

Heller says the time commitments always vary throughout the year, depending, in part, on the nature of a report or complaint, and how much research it takes. She says the Grand Jury has six committees, which meet weekly for two hours. The full Grand Jury meets for two hours twice a month. You must also be computer literate. Despite the shortage, Heller says they’ve already begun their work, with expectations that more will join them…

Heller says each year the Grand Jury also needs to visit all county detention facilities. Heller does admit that it would be impossible to serve on a Grand Jury and also have a full-time job. That leaves mostly older and retired residents. If you’re interested, go to the Grand Jury link on the Superior Court website to find an application.