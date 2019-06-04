< Back to All News

Grand Jury Praises Evidence Units

Posted: Jun. 4, 2019 12:56 AM PDT

It’s the third inspection of law enforcement evidence handling units in the last eight years. And the Nevada County Grand Jury says there are no longer any major concerns. In fact, Foreman Gordon Mangel says the Sheriff’s Department is making about 230-thousand dollars in improvements for their unit. That includes a DNA laboratory that should be ready later in the year…

The Grand Jury continues to recommend the consolidation of the evidence handling units for the Grass Valley and Nevada City Police Departments. It also suggests that the Nevada City Police check-in area should be upgraded to provide more secure storage. But, overall, Mangel says that the units at local departments are properly staffed and well managed…

The Grand Jury has two more reports to release, next week, before a new one is impanelled for the new fiscal year, which starts July first.

